Jennifer Lopez would love to have a baby with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in the future.
The 50-year-old pop star already has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, but would love to add more to her brood in the future and is ''open'' to trying to conceive with her 44-year-old fiancé.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the 'Hustlers' actress said when asked if she wants anymore kids later on down the line: ''I want to! I don't know that it's in God's plan but I would like to try. I'm so open to it!''
Alex also has two children - Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 - with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and they've all come together to make a perfectly ''blended'' family.
Jennifer explained: ''We all just grow closer. When we got engaged, they were super happy ... they know there is nothing but love for them always.''
This isn't the first time Jennifer has mentioned a baby, as she recently said her children would love for her to give them a little brother or sister.
She said: ''I think they would love to have a brother or sister. They love having Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters. We really form a beautiful blended family and I think they would all be thrilled.''
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker then gushed about her soon-to-be husband and how she thinks God played a part in them meeting because they are ''so similar'' and both motivate one another to ''raise [their] games as people''.
She said: ''I honestly think that God brought us together because we're so similar, but we both make each other raise our games as people.
''He's been very successful on his own, and I've had my success as well.
''We don't need each other for that, but we need each other to help us to keep evolving and growing; to create a family, to teach our kids how to give them something that maybe we didn't have.
''You know what I mean?
''And I feel like we do that for each other in many, many, different ways.''
The couple - who first got together in 2017 - got engaged during a trip to the beach on their romantic holiday in the Bahamas in March this year.
