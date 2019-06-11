Jennifer Lopez wants to ''lay with [her] feet up'' on her 50th birthday.

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker has a day off from her tour to celebrate the milestone on 24 July but insisted she doesn't want her fiance Alex Rodriguez to plan anything in particular as she'd rather rest then have a joint party on his birthday, which falls on the same day as her final concert.

She said: ''Well my [50th] birthday is the 24th [of July]. His is the 27th. We close the tour in Miami the 25th, 26th and 27th, so I have off on my birthday but I have to do three shows in a row in Miami, and the last one is on his birthday.

''We'll probably have a party that night, then I head off to Europe.

''On my birthday, I probably would be like, 'Let me lay here with my feet up.' That would be the best birthday present before I have to kill three shows in Miami.''

The retired baseball star has been Jennifer's ''biggest fan'' and a huge source of support since she started her 'It's My Party' concert series in Los Angeles last week.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He sent me this big beautiful thing of flowers that look like a cake. It was great.

''He's my biggest supporter, my biggest fan. He's awesome and there's nobody I feel is more proud than he is, so that is a good feeling.''

The 'Medicine' singer's 11-year-old daughter Emme shocked fans on the opening night of her tour at The Forum in LA on Friday (07.06.19) when she joined her mom on stage to sing 'Limitless' but Jennifer knew the time was right for the youngster - who has a twin brother, Max - to make her performing debut.

She said: ''She has it in her blood. She has the lion heart...

''There's not a performer alive before you go on stage where you don't feel the nerves.

''It's nervous energy, it's adrenaline. It's all kinds of stuff, so [Emme] was appropriately nervous. She wasn't over nervous where I felt like, 'No, I can't send my kid out there.' She was just like, ready.''

When Emme did join her on stage, the 'Shades of Blue' star admitted she got emotional.

She said: ''I'm just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got choked up and she was fine.''