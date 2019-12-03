Jennifer Lopez wants to see a Broadway musical version of 'Hustlers', although she isn't sure if she would star in it.
The 50-year-old singer and actress starred in and produced the crime drama movie - which centred around a group of strippers who steal money from their rich clientele - and has now said she'd love to see the story transformed into a play.
She said: ''That's something that would be amazing. It really lends itself to a Broadway show, and to a live-performance show.''
But if the movie - which was based on New York magazine's 2015 article 'The Hustlers at Scores: The Ex-Strippers Who Stole From (Mostly) Rich Men and Gave to, Well, Themselves' by Jessica Pressler - did make its way to Broadway, Jennifer isn't sure if she'd continue starring in it, despite having the singing talent needed to star in a musical.
Speaking to 'Extra', she teased: ''I don't know that I would do it. I would produce it, for sure. I don't know. Maybe. You never know with me.''
Meanwhile, the 'On The Floor' hitmaker recently credited the film's success to the strong women who helped bring it to life.
Jennifer explained: ''It became a movement. This is our movie, where we run s**t. They know it's all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We've been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned.''
And the star loved playing her character, Ramona, because she was ''so self-sufficient'' and independent.
She said: ''She was so self-sufficient. For me, who grew up with my sister sleeping in the same bed, and then went from one relationship to the other, playing that character, and having to be that independent and in charge, I was just like, 'God, this is so empowering.'''
