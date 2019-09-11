Jennifer Lopez has revealed she is hoping to start a family with fiance Alex Rodriguez.
Jennifer Lopez wants to have children with Alex Rodriguez.
The 'Hustlers' star already has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the retired baseball player, 44, has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.
However, the 50-year-old star has said she would love to have a child with her fiance.
Asked by radio host Hoda Kotb on her SiriusXM show if she plans on adding to her brood, Jennifer replied: ''Yeah!''
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker then gushed about her soon-to-be husband and how she thinks God played a part in them meeting because they are ''so similar'' and both motivate one another to ''raise [their] games as people'' for the better of their family.
She said: ''I honestly think that God brought us together because we're so similar, but we both make each other raise our games as people.
''He's been very successful on his own, and I've had my success as well.
''We don't need each other for that, but we need each other to help us to keep evolving and growing; to create a family, to teach our kids how to give them something that maybe we didn't have.
''You know what I mean?
''And I feel like we do that for each other in many, many, different ways.''
Jennifer also commented on how Alex brings a ''consistency'' to her life and her kid's lives too.
She added: ''It's that real beautiful type of relationship that I haven't had before.
''And he says the same thing.
''And, he can speak for himself, but for me, he brings something to my life and to my kid's life -- a consistency, like 'I'm always there, and I'm gonna be here, and that's how it's gonna be.'''
Meanwhile, the couple are currently yet to set a date for their wedding, but Alex recently hinted they will have a destination wedding.
He said: ''I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue. It's gonna be a long flight. When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is - you do a lot of nodding. I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up. The more [guests] the merrier. I would say exes are invited to the wedding. All-inclusive.''
