Jennifer Lopez wants her upcoming tour - which will coincide with her 50th birthday - to be a celebration with her fans.
Jennifer Lopez wants her upcoming tour to be a celebration.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker turns 50 in July, and she wants her 'It's My Party' live shows - which kick off with a date in Los Angeles on June 7 - to be an ''intimate'' way for her to mark the milestone birthday with her fans.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There might be a cake. There might be several cakes. It's going to be a concert tour, but my aim is to make it feel like an intimate party as well.
''We're all celebrating together. We're dancing, we're singing, we're having a good time. I want to create a different atmosphere than normal just watch me do my thing. I want it to be interactive.''
J-Lo is also in a celebratory mood after her man Alex Rodriguez proposed in March, and she is excited to bring everything together for the tour.
Describing the show as a ''perfect storm'', she added: ''This year's a really big year for me. I was like, 'We could all be together. We can have like, a special moment, and I can share that with my fans.'
''I've just been on this journey -- my life has been about my work and my family, and to have all of that kind of converge on this big birthday of mine, I think was perfect. And I just feel like it's gonna be a really, really special time.''
Meanwhile, J-Lo previously explained she wanted to just do a relatively short run to mark her 50th.
She said: ''This summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday, since it's a big birthday.
''I'm going on a US tour, it's called 'It's My Party'... ''We're only doing 25, 28 shows, something like that. It's just a small amount of shows, but we'll be out all through June and July.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...