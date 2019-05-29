Jennifer Lopez wants her upcoming tour to be a celebration.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker turns 50 in July, and she wants her 'It's My Party' live shows - which kick off with a date in Los Angeles on June 7 - to be an ''intimate'' way for her to mark the milestone birthday with her fans.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There might be a cake. There might be several cakes. It's going to be a concert tour, but my aim is to make it feel like an intimate party as well.

''We're all celebrating together. We're dancing, we're singing, we're having a good time. I want to create a different atmosphere than normal just watch me do my thing. I want it to be interactive.''

J-Lo is also in a celebratory mood after her man Alex Rodriguez proposed in March, and she is excited to bring everything together for the tour.

Describing the show as a ''perfect storm'', she added: ''This year's a really big year for me. I was like, 'We could all be together. We can have like, a special moment, and I can share that with my fans.'

''I've just been on this journey -- my life has been about my work and my family, and to have all of that kind of converge on this big birthday of mine, I think was perfect. And I just feel like it's gonna be a really, really special time.''

Meanwhile, J-Lo previously explained she wanted to just do a relatively short run to mark her 50th.

She said: ''This summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday, since it's a big birthday.

''I'm going on a US tour, it's called 'It's My Party'... ''We're only doing 25, 28 shows, something like that. It's just a small amount of shows, but we'll be out all through June and July.''