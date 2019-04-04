Jennifer Lopez asked Cardi B to be in 'Hustlers' due to her past as an exotic dancer and admitted that there's ''no shame'' in ''what your path is''.
Jennifer Lopez asked Cardi B to be in 'Hustlers' because she already knew so much about the ''world'' of strippers.
The 49-year-old actress-and-singer wanted the 26-year-old rapper to star in the upcoming drama - which follows a group of strippers who rob their wealthy Wall Street clients - due to her past as an exotic dancer and has insisted that there's ''no shame'' in ''what your path is''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I called her and asked her if she wanted to do the movie.
''She knew so much about this world already that hit home for her... There is no shame in what your path is to get to where you want to be.''
''We think we know what everyone else's life feels like, but we don't.''
The 'Second Act' star's comments come after the 'Please Me' singer admitted she's ''not proud'' of the things she did to ''survive'' when she was a stripper after a video resurfaced of her confessing she ''drugged and robbed'' men who wanted to sleep with her.
In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, she wrote: ''I'm seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a better living.
''I never claim to be a perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s**t.
''I'm a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...