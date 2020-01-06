Jennifer Lopez doesn't pick her Golden Globes gowns ''until the last second''.

The 'Hustlers' star opted for a show-stopping Valentino couture dress, complete with a statement golden bow, for the bash on Sunday (05.01.20) - which saw her nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category for her part in 'Hustlers' - but her make-up artist Scott Barnes has revealed Jennifer has several designer pieces ''flown in'' and only chooses one based on ''how she feels'' at the very last minute, which can be challenging for her glam team.

Scott explained: ''Jennifer is a special case, because she gets custom couture gowns flown in from lots of different designers and never decides what she is going to wear until the last second based on how she feels.

''We kind of have to be ready for anything which is interesting and can't really plan too much in advance.

''It can be difficult but I'm a spontaneous artist and she allows me the space to work.

''And she trusts me, which has been a winning combination over the years.''

The team will spend several days coming up with different ideas for Jennifer to review.

He added to The Hollywood Reporter: ''In the weeks leading up the event, we create mood boards and Jennifer gives her feedback.

''It's like creating a character every time. I worked on 'Hustlers' and created the look for her character.

''It was so fun to go back to the nineties and create the look.''

Scott says the biggest challenge is matching the make-up with the colour of the dress.

He said: ''I know what our options in advance are from the fittings, so the main worry for me on the night are issues like, 'Is the eyelash too big, should the eye be a strong or neutral palettes, or is the skin tone wrong for the dress?

''It is very much about the dress, especially the colour.''

Fortunately for the team, Jennifer has lots of hair to work with.

He added: ''A lot of these gowns call for the hair to be swept up so the emphasis is really on the face.

''When there is no hair to hide behind, the pressure is really on and everything has to be meticulous.''