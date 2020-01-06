Jennifer Lopez's make-up artist has revealed she doesn't decide which gown she is going to wear to the Golden Globes until the very last second.
Jennifer Lopez doesn't pick her Golden Globes gowns ''until the last second''.
The 'Hustlers' star opted for a show-stopping Valentino couture dress, complete with a statement golden bow, for the bash on Sunday (05.01.20) - which saw her nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category for her part in 'Hustlers' - but her make-up artist Scott Barnes has revealed Jennifer has several designer pieces ''flown in'' and only chooses one based on ''how she feels'' at the very last minute, which can be challenging for her glam team.
Scott explained: ''Jennifer is a special case, because she gets custom couture gowns flown in from lots of different designers and never decides what she is going to wear until the last second based on how she feels.
''We kind of have to be ready for anything which is interesting and can't really plan too much in advance.
''It can be difficult but I'm a spontaneous artist and she allows me the space to work.
''And she trusts me, which has been a winning combination over the years.''
The team will spend several days coming up with different ideas for Jennifer to review.
He added to The Hollywood Reporter: ''In the weeks leading up the event, we create mood boards and Jennifer gives her feedback.
''It's like creating a character every time. I worked on 'Hustlers' and created the look for her character.
''It was so fun to go back to the nineties and create the look.''
Scott says the biggest challenge is matching the make-up with the colour of the dress.
He said: ''I know what our options in advance are from the fittings, so the main worry for me on the night are issues like, 'Is the eyelash too big, should the eye be a strong or neutral palettes, or is the skin tone wrong for the dress?
''It is very much about the dress, especially the colour.''
Fortunately for the team, Jennifer has lots of hair to work with.
He added: ''A lot of these gowns call for the hair to be swept up so the emphasis is really on the face.
''When there is no hair to hide behind, the pressure is really on and everything has to be meticulous.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...