Jennifer Lopez says preparations for her latest tour have made her ''think about life''.

The 49-year-old star is currently preparing to embark on her It's My Party tour, and Jennifer has admitted it's already had a profound influence on her current outlook on life.

She shared: ''I'm super excited about it. I don't think I've ever done anything like this and in thinking about the tour, it's made me think about life.

''It's made me think about everything and I'm just excited to be able to put something so elaborate together for this moment. It'll be something that I know I'll never forget, and I hope people will never forget, too.''

The upcoming tour kicks off on June 7 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

And Jennifer has promised her fans that it'll be a big celebration.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's my party! It's gonna be a big celebration.

''I want to say everything, but I don't want to say anything ... you have to come. Yes, it's gonna be a concert tour, but it's also, my aim is to make it feel like an intimate party as well. Just kind of like we're all celebrating together. We're dancing, we're singing, we're having a good time.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer - who is engaged to baseball legend Alex Rodriguez - recently revealed she doesn't want to ''rush'' her wedding plans.

The singer insisted she doesn't want to race through the decision-making process as she looks towards her big day.

Asked about her wedding preparations, Jennifer shared: ''It's going good. I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow].

''There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed.''