Jennifer Lopez took her fiancé Alex Rodriguez to a strip club in New York to help her prepare for her role as a stripper in 'Hustlers'.
Jennifer Lopez took her fiancé Alex Rodriguez to a strip club.
The 49-year-old actress asked her beau, whom she's been dating for two years, if he'd join her for a trip to the kinky bar in New York City so that she could ''interrogate'' the dancers for her new film 'Hustlers'.
Speaking on The Breakfast Club, the 43-year-old former baseball player said: ''I was out in LA. She's in New York. She goes: 'Baby, I'm going to the strip club.' I said: 'Whoa! I'll be there on Thursday. We can go Thursday and Friday.' I mean, it's part of due diligence, right?
''It was just great. I mean, the fact that no matter what job she's doing, she actually just converts into that person. And she needed to - I mean, she read and read and read. I said: 'Baby, stop reading. Just ask me. I got the info.'
''And she started asking me real questions. They're like: 'What would they look for? What do you do?' Bla-bla-bla and I almost knew too much, which was kinda scary. But anyways, we went down, and honestly, we sat down with girls, and we were just literally interrogating them, asking them questions.''
But, although the 'On the Floor' hitmaker - who plays a stripper alongside rapper Cardi B in the new film - didn't get an exotic dance, she still had to cough up $4,000 in exchange for the answers to her questions.
Alex explained: ''Then we would hit 'em up with, you know, four or five Gs and say, you know - I'm sorry, $4-5-600 - just, you know: 'Thanks for your time,' and then we'll move on to the next. We weren't there for dancing.
''We were literally there for work and it was very helpful.''
And that wasn't the only research Jennifer - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - did in preparation for the film as she also took pole dancing lessons to make sure she had the sexy moves mastered.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...