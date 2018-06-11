Jennifer Lopez wants to ''take her time'' with Alex Rodriguez romance, despite the pair having been together for over a year.
The 48-year-old singer and actress has been dating the former baseball shortstop for over a year now, but the pair aren't rushing to tie the knot or have children together because Jennifer - who already has 10-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - doesn't want to repeat the same ''mistakes'' she's made in the past.
Speaking to 'Good Morning America' on Monday (11.06.18), she said: ''We have to take our time. I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and ... we're mature now. We're grown ups and we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now.''
Despite taking things slow, the 'Shades of Blue' actress has previously admitted she would be willing to marry Alex in the future, in what would be her fourth marriage after having tied the knot to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.
The 'World of Dance' star fuelled engagement speculation with her latest single, 'El Anillo' - which translates from Spanish as 'The Ring' - but the 48-year-old baseball star wasn't fazed by the lyrics of the track, which is inspired by their romance, and found them funny.
Jennifer revealled: ''We knew there would be a lot of talk when I put out the song. I played it for him and he just laughed. I love the song. It's a great song and I think it's a very anthemic - demanding what you want, demanding respect, demanding a place in someone's life.
''I felt like it was something that women definitely feel. I just love the beat, the lyrics, it had a great hook. When Alex heard it, he was fine with it.''
The 'On The Floor' singer has previously insisted she wouldn't put any pressure on Alex to get married.
She said: ''I don't like to pressure anybody for anything.''
