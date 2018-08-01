Jennifer Lopez is to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker has been honoured with the prestigious award, following in the footsteps of previous winners including Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Janet Jackson and Pink.

Speaking in a Facebook Live, she shared: ''I grew up in the MTV era. I was watching all the way back from Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna and Janet [Jackson] and Michael [Jackson], all of them. They were my inspirations to get into the music business, to do what I did. Their videos inspired me to do the videos I did. Now, to be 20 years in and here and winning this award, it's just mind blowing.''

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old singer - who has twins Emme and Max, 10, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - revealed she would like to see Missy Elliot or Lady Gaga pick up the award next year.

She shared: ''Missy's a great one, 'cause her videos were always so cutting-edge. Yes, her and Gaga I think would be good ones.''

And Jennifer previously revealed she was told she wouldn't ever sing or dance for a career.

In a motivational video posted to her Instagram account, she said: ''Nobody knows what you can do but you. Nobody can tell you. If I tell you all the people that told me I wasn't going to act, sing or dance, or I wasn't good at it or I should stop or I should quit - or even after I became famous for doing these things - I would be locked in a house somewhere doing nothing.

''The truth is nobody knows what's inside you. Only you know what you can accomplish and what you're capable of, and what your gut and your dreams and your desires and your wants and your ability [is], you only know. Nobody else knows. All of it is a mindset. All of it is about being consistent and doing the right things. Honestly, we all have the capacity. We all have it in us. The ability to do whatever it is we want to do and just work hard. You can make anything happen.''