Jennifer Lopez will receive the CFDA 2019 Fashion Icon award.

The singer-turned-actress is known for her daring haute couture red carpet looks, and to celebrate the star's legendary wardrobe, the CFDA's (Council of Fashion Designers of America) board of directors have decided to present her with the prestigious accolade in recognition of her longstanding and global impact on fashion at this year's ceremony.

In a statement, CFDA Chairwoman, Diane Von Furstenberg said: ''Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.''

The 49-year-old will follow in the footsteps of 2018 CFDA winner Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Iman, and Kate Moss, who have also won the prestigious prize, for her on and off camera ''memorable style''.

President and CEO of the CFDA, Steven Kolb added: ''Jennifer Lopez's style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.''

The 'Second Act' star's most famous looks include her iconic green tropical print Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards, which is being re-released by the fashion house with a new modern twist, and the flamboyant neon pink Giambattista Valli gown she donned for the premiere of her movie 'Second Act'.

Jennifer recently released her much-anticipated single 'Medicine' featuring French Montana, and is busy filming the upcoming drama 'Hustlers' alongside Constance Wu and Cardi B, whilst also prepping for her 'It's My Party' tour, which kicks off in Los Angeles later this year.

The ceremony will take place on June 3 2019 at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.