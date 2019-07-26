Jennifer Lopez will play a real-life drug lord in 'The Godmother'.

The singer-and-actress has just turned 50 and it has been revealed her next role will see her portray Griselda Blanco in the drama for STX Films - the company behind the 'Medicine' singer's last film 'Second Act'.

Griselda - who was also known as Black Widow and the Cocaine Godmother - was a Colombian drug lord of the Medellín Cartel and a pioneer in the Miami-based cocaine drug trade from the 80s until the 2000s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer is also starring and producer and may even make her directional debut with the project.

The 'Made in Manhattan' star also has another film in the works with STX, 'Marry Me', which will see her play Owen Wilson's wife.

The upcoming rom-com has been compared to 'Notting Hill' and 'The Proposal'.

Jennifer will play a pop star who marries a stranger (Owen) after finding out her fiancé has cheated on her.

The pair meet after the singer holds a 'marry me' sign at one of her concerts.

STX chairman Adam Fogelson commented on 'Marley & Me' star Owen's addition to the movie: ''Owen is a hilarious and charismatic addition to this film, and the perfect person to play opposite Jen in a role that was quite literally made for her.''

It's not the first time Jennifer and Owen, 50, have starred alongside one another.

The pair appeared in the 1997 horror 'Anaconda' together, along with the likes of Ice Cube and Jon Voight.

Jennifer is also producing 'Marry Me' alongside Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Media.

The trio also worked on last year's 'Second Act'.

'Marry Me' is said to begin filming in the autumn.

Jennifer will also star in 'Hustlers', alongside a star-studded cast including Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles.

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted she is ''quite particular'' about the roles she takes on.

She said: ''I'm quite particular. I've been offered a couple of movies over the past couple of years but unless it's the right thing and I get the right types of opportunities, I'd rather create them. That's mine and [producing partner] Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas' mantra. We don't force things, but we don't wait around either ... If no one is giving us the stories that we want to tell, then we'll create them ourselves.''