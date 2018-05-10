Jennifer Lopez will debut her collaboration with Cardi B and DJ Khaled at the Billboard Music Awards.

The 48-year-old has recorded the track 'Dinero' with the 'Drip' rapper and the hip-hop star and she's revealed she will be performing it live for the first time on May 20, at the star-studded ceremony at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Speaking on the 'Today' show, she revealed: ''I'm gonna be debuting my new song 'Dinero' that I have with DJ Khaled and Cardi B.

''I'm very excited about it.''

The song, which they've already recorded a music video for, originally was just for the 'On The Floor' hitmaker and Khaled, but Cardi mega-fan Jennifer knew straight away she wanted the 'MotorSport' hitmaker to feature on it.

She said: ''When I heard the song the first time, which was almost a year ago - I've had this song kinda like in my back pocket, and me and Khaled worked on it.

''I was like, 'I really think Cardi B (should be on it).

''and this was like, right as she was really getting going, but I knew she would be huge.

''I followed her on Instagram probably for the past four years, so I kinda knew who she was.

''I was like, 'This girl is interesting, I like her.'

''She was from the Bronx and there was something about her, I said, 'I think she's gonna be great on this record.'

''I gave it to her and she did a great job and we just did the video ... (We're) super excited.''

It's not known if Cardi - who is heavily pregnant with her first child with fiancé Offset - and Khaled will be joining Jennifer on stage at the ceremony.

It will be night of many firsts, as Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato are also set to debut their new song 'Fall In Line'.

Janet Jackson - this year's Icon recipient - Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, and Korean pop group BTS are among performers.

Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the event, which will be broadcast live at 8pm EST, and 5pm PST.