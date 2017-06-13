Jennifer Lopez has hinted she plans to celebrate Father's Day with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and current beau Alex Rodriguez.

The 47-year-old singer is currently dating the 41-year-old former American baseball player - who has daughters Ella, nine, and Natasha, 12, from his previous relationship with Cynthia Scurtis - and she believes it is ''possible'' her and her two children. Emme and Max, both nine, to celebrate the annual day with their father, as well as Alex and his brood because both males ''get along so well''.

When asked about her plans for Sunday (18.06.17) and whether she will be spending the day with Marc and Alex, the 'Shades of Blue' actress told E! News: ''It's possible.

''It's so great. Everybody gets along so well. We're so blessed. We have beautiful children; we have love in our life and we're just great.''

Jennifer - who is also known as J. Lo - has gushed about her partner, and has hailed him as a ''supporting and loving and awesome'' person.

Speaking about the sporting ace, the 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker previously said: ''He's supporting and loving and awesome. I'm a lucky girl.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer is currently juggling motherhood, her love life, her singing and acting career alongside being a judge on the competitive show 'World of Dance', but the star has no plans to slow down.

The mogul - who has previously designed her own shoe collection with Giuseppe Zanotti - said: ''It never gets old for me. I'm like, 'Wow, this is something I always dreamed of.'

''It's gone beyond what I thought I could be. I feel very grateful every night. I'm humbled.

''As long as I have that fire in my belly, I'll just keep going. And when it's not there maybe I need to sit down and take a deep breath and I will. Right now I don't foresee that in the near future.''