Jennifer Lopez thought she knew ''everything'' when she was younger.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker admits she thought she ''had it all figured out'' when she was young but now she realises that didn't come until her 30s.

She said: ''When you're young, you're just so, like, you think you know everything. When my first album came out ... I just thought that I had it all figured out. You don't realise until you're in your 30s that you know nothing. Then in your 40s, you start kind of figuring it all out. And then when you're 50, you're just like, 'I'm just me and it's good.' It's great.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted she ''constantly'' tries to ''evolve''.

She said: ''I am constantly trying to evolve and to not get stuck. It happens to people - you look at them and think, 'She got stuck or she let herself go.' ... There's this terrible idea that you get to a certain age and just plummet downwards. I don't believe that at all.

''You can always reinvent. You can always make a change. You can always keep growing. I believe that you can keep getting better and better and better. The only thing stopping you is you.''

Jennifer still considers herself to be ''just a girl from the Bronx'', despite her three-decade spanning showbiz career.

She said: ''It's like if you're from Italy. Just because you don't live in Italy any more, you're still Italian. It's the same thing for me, being from the Bronx. Even though I've travelled the world and I live in Los Angeles now, I'm still just a girl from the Bronx ... I feel like I have only just got comfortable and am finally confident in who I am and what I do. I really wish I would have found this confidence in my early thirties, but it took me a long time to get there. I'm still a work in progress, by the way. But I do now feel that this is not a mistake, it's not a fluke - this is what I do and I'm good at it.''