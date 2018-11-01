Chart-topping singer Jennifer Lopez has claimed that her health-conscious approach to life ''shows'' through her appearance.
The 49-year-old star has made a concerted effort over the years to eat well and to remain in tip-top condition, and Jennifer feels she's now seeing the benefits of her self-discipline.
She shared: ''I've taken care of myself, and now it shows.''
The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker - who is currently dating retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez - has always been a hard worker.
But Jennifer no longer feels she really needs to prove herself to anyone else.
She told InStyle magazine: ''When I first started, it was always a matter of 'Am I good? Am I good enough? Do I need to be better? What can I do to be better?' Now I know I'm really good at this. So I just want to do it.''
Jennifer claimed earlier this year that she's in the ''best shape of her life''.
The chart-topping singer said she feels like ''Superwoman'' now because she's so ''strong, happy and grateful''.
Just before the end of her residency in Las Vegas, she wrote on Instagram: ''Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that's a lot ... but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it ... I will work out and be in the best shape of my life.
''There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could ... but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! (sic)''
