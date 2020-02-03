Jennifer Lopez has taken to social media to thank her ''incredible team'' after she and Shakira headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.
Jennifer Lopez has thanked her team for the ''most epic'' Super Bowl half-time show.
The 50-year-old singer - who delighted fans with her stunning performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Sunday (02.02.20) - has taken to social media to pay tribute to everyone who made it possible.
Sharing a clip from the show, J-Lo tweeted: ''Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined.
''I love you guys so much #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime (sic)''
The star's post comes after her fiance Alex Rodriguez led the messages of support from her friends and fellow celebrities, and he danced in the crowd and cheered his partner on during her epic performance.
He wrote on Twitter: ''AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun. I'm so proud of you, Jen! (sic)''
Jennifer was joined by Shakira as the headliners for this year's show, and the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker has also turned to her social media followers to thank everyone for helping her celebrate her 43rd birthday in the best way.
She tweeted: ''The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for.
''We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!''
The performances proved popular with other singers who have taken to the stage during the Super Bowl in the past, including 'Poker Face' star Lady Gaga, who paid tribute to both J-Lo and Shakira on her own Twitter account.
She wrote: ''@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time.
''Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women (sic)''
