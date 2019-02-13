Jennifer Lopez has announced she is set to tour the US to mark her 50th birthday this summer.
Jennifer Lopez is set to tour the US to mark her 50th birthday.
The 'On The Floor' singer turns the millstone age on July 24, and has teased the forthcoming summer run, which will be entitled the 'It's My Party Tour', which will see her perform throughout June and July.
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she spilled: ''This summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday, since it's a big birthday.
''I'm going on a US tour, it's called 'It's My Party'... ''We're only doing 25, 28 shows, something like that. It's just a small amount of shows, but we'll be out all through June and July.''
Jennifer - who is dating Alex Rodriguez - also admitted that she doesn't feel her age.
She said: ''It's nuts. Anybody else still feel like you're 16? I feel like I'm 26.''
Jennifer - who has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - hasn't released an album since 2014's 'A.K.A.', but she recently released the track 'Limitless' from her latest movie 'Second Act'.
The actress-and-singer has also provided vocals on Bryan Adams' ballad 'That's How Strong Our Love Is' from his comeback LP 'Shine a Light', which is released on March 1.
Meanwhile, the 'Dinero' singer recently led a Motown tribute performance at the Grammys, which was introduced by Smokey Robinson.
The medley featured songs including 'Dancing in the Street' and 'Mr. Postman', and saw the 'Shades of Blue' actress perform alongside the 'Tears of a Clown' hitmaker himself and 'So Sick' singer Ne-Yo.
Smokey had previously defended critics who bemoaned Jennifer's selection to lead the segment.
He told Variety: ''I don't think anyone who is intelligent is upset. I think anyone who is upset is stupid.
''Motown was music for everybody. Everybody. Who's stupid enough to protest Jennifer Lopez doing anything for Motown?''
Jennifer is yet to announce the tour dates for her upcoming US tour.
