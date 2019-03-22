Jennifer Lopez will release the song 'Medicine' with rapper French Montana on April 5.
Jennifer Lopez has announced her new single 'Medicine' featuring French Montana.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker took to her social media accounts to share a striking image of herself wearing a bedazzled mask with two faces either side of her own head.
Alongside the artwork, Jennifer teased on Instagram: ''Wish I could give you guys a taste of my new single, Medicine, ft. @frenchmontana !! I CAN'T WAIT for you all to hear it!!!!!! Want to be the first to listen? (link in bio). (sic)''
Fans who pre-save the track, will be able to hear a snippet of the song, which will be released on April 5.
Jennifer - who recently got engaged to Alex Rodriguez - hasn't released an album since 2014's 'A.K.A.', but she recently released the track 'Limitless' from her movie 'Second Act'.
The actress-and-singer also provided vocals on Bryan Adams' ballad 'That's How Strong Our Love Is' from his comeback LP 'Shine a Light', which was released on March 1.
Meanwhile, Jennifer - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - is set to tour the US to mark her 50th birthday.
The superstar turns the millstone age on July 24, and teased the forthcoming summer run, which will be entitled the 'It's My Party Tour', which will see her perform throughout June and July.
She spilled recently: ''This summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday, since it's a big birthday.
''I'm going on a US tour, it's called 'It's My Party'... ''We're only doing 25, 28 shows, something like that. It's just a small amount of shows, but we'll be out all through June and July.''
Jennifer also admitted that she doesn't feel her age.
She said: ''It's nuts. Anybody else still feel like you're 16? I feel like I'm 26.''
The US tour kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 7.
