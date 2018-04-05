Jennifer Lopez is launching a makeup collection with Inglot Cosmetics.

The 48-year-old singer and actress has teamed up with the Polish make-up brand to create a new collection of products ranging from lipsticks to eyeshadows and the countdown is on after the brand posted an announcement to their Instagram and created a website with a timer counting down the days until the launch.

The image of Jennifer was captioned: ''We are excited to announce the Jennifer Lopez Inglot collaboration launching April 26th @jlo #JLOxInglot #JLO#INGLOT [sic]''

The 'Shades Of Blue' star also shared the picture with her 73 million Instagram fans and gave them a hint to what products can be expected from her collaboration by wearing a subtle brown and gold eyeshadow and highlighting products which show off her glowing tanned skin as well as a bold red lipstick that according to WWD, will make up part of the 70 piece collection.

Sharing the image on her Instagram Story she jokingly wrote the caption ''Jenny from the Glot'' which references her 2002 hit 'Jenny From The Block' and the upcoming collaboration.

And this isn't Jennifer's first journey into the world of beauty and after she launched her perfume Glow in 2002 - which set the trend for other celebrities to follow in her footsteps - and remains one of the best sellers in the American fragrance market, after making $100million in sales in its first year, according to Allure Magazine.