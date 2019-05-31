Jennifer Lopez has partnered with Guess to create her 'It's My Party' concert merchandise.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker turns 50 in July, and is gearing up for her much-anticipated birthday live shows - which kick off with a date in Los Angeles on June 7 - and J.Lo, who appeared in the brand's Spring 2018 campaign, has revealed that the American clothing brand will provide the tour's merchandise that will be sold within the concert venues.

Guess captioned a photo of the singer: ''Let's Get This Party Started. Introducing @guess x @jlo as official partners for the #JLoItsMyParty Concert tour Exclusive concert merch coming June 7 swipe for a sneak peek! #JLOxGUESS (sic)''

Guess will provide custom pieces for the 'Limitless' singer and her back-up dancers during their much-anticipated live shows, and will include a range of concert T-shirts and a Lopez-inspired pop-art style denim jacket, which will be available online and at the tour's venues.

Lopez took to Instagram wearing the denim jacket from the Guess line and wrote: ''I looooove my new birthday suit. Swipe to see!!!!!!! #TourJacket courtesy of @Guess. #JLOItsMyParty #JLOItsMyPartyTour (sic)''

And the 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' chart topper has previously given her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the outfit process for her upcoming tour, and insisted that she wants her looks to be a ''statement''.

Speaking in a YouTube video titled 'Making The It's My Party Tour: Two Weeks To Go', J.Lo said: ''It's an exciting part. It's one of my favourite parts to do. It's actually very intricate. People just think, 'Oh it's fun, let's pick clothes.' For me it's really part of the whole narrative of the show.

''This has a lot of passion and emotion in it and a lot of feeling in this section. We have to kind of think of how naturally it came together. What I thought the song should be and the type of moment should be, the question is just what are they wearing when that happens? It just needs to be a statement.''

The 'Second Act' star also wants her outfits to be both ''sentimental'' and ''fun''.

She added: ''It's the one moment where we're just not it's a party! We're having fun! Let's celebrate. It's the one moment where we put some sentimentality and feeling into it.''