Jennifer Lopez wants her children to know that their lives can be ''limitless''.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who has twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - opened up about her goals for 2020, and she revealed she strives to ''evolve'' every year.

Speaking to 'Extra', she said: ''You know what? For me it's about growing every year ... challenging myself, continuing to evolve in different ways just as a person, as a mom, as an entertainer too -- all of it.

''How do I stretch my limits, because one of my big epiphanies of the year is that we are limitless ... That's what I want to teach my girl, my boy, my kids, and spread that message.''

J.Lo - who is set to co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show next month alongside Shakira - insisted the only ''boundaries'' people face are self-enforced.

She added: ''We don't really have boundaries except the ones we put on ourselves.''

The 50-year-old singer-and-actress also revealed she was ''blown away'' when her fiance Alex Rodriguez gave her a pair of emerald earrings for Christmas, and she broke down in tears over the sweet gesture.

She said: ''I was seriously blown away. I got tears in my eyes, not because of how amazing they were, but that he would do something like that, surprise me in that way.

''It was so touching. My mom was there and she was like, 'Why you crying? You deserve it,' and that made me cry more... It has been an incredible holiday season for us.''

Last month, the 'Hustlers' actress revealed she was planning a ''very casual'' Christmas at home with her loved ones.

She said: ''Christmas Day is very casual for our family. We wake up, open presents, have breakfast and enjoy each other's company. Sometimes we wear matching pyjamas to keep things festive.''