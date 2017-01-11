Jennifer Lopez made her cousin's birthday one to remember by surprising her with a party appearance from her soccer idol Cristiano Ronaldo.
The On The Floor hitmaker recently celebrated Tiana Rios' big day at a club in Madrid, Spain, where Ronaldo was hanging out.
Video footage of the unexpected meeting, which has surfaced online, features the singer/actress giggling with the sports hunk and his Real Madrid teammate Pepe, before convincing the Portuguese stud to surprise her cousin, who also works as Jennifer's assistant.
"She watches every game," Jennifer tells him in the video. "I can't get her to work while she's watching the game - it's crazy. Honestly, she's your biggest fan in the world."
"She has good taste then," Ronaldo quips as he leaves Tiana stunned and gives her a big hug.
She later confesses on camera, "I was screaming at his goal scoring and he's right there!"
She also thanks J.Lo for setting up the surprise, as the Hollywood superstar, who was filmed wearing a Real Madrid shirt, turns to the camera and laughs, "This is my little cousin, I have to give her s**t! Happy birthday!"
Jennifer and Cristiano previously partied together in Las Vegas in July (16), when the athlete joined the celebrity guests at the singer's 47th birthday bash at Caesar's Palace. Kim Kardashian, music mogul Antonio 'L.A.' Reid, actor John Stamos, singer Tank, and producer Calvin Harris were also on hand to help Lopez celebrate her special day.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...