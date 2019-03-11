Jennifer Lopez was shocked when Alex Rodriguez proposed to her at the weekend.
Jennifer Lopez was ''surprised'' by Alex Rodriguez's proposal.
The retired baseball star got down on one knee to pop the question to the 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker over the weekend during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas and though they are very happy together, the 49-year-old singer-and-actress wasn't expecting to get engaged.
A source told People magazine: ''Jennifer is ecstatic and so are their families and friends. Very few people knew Alex planned on proposing.
''It was very much a surprise for Jennifer. It was just how Alex wanted it.''
The 'Shades of Blue' actress - who has twins Max and Emme, 11, with third ex-husband Marc Anthony - is the ''happiest she has ever been'' with 43-year-old Alex, and their friends think they are true ''soulmates''.
The source said: ''They are incredible together. Very much soulmates that bring out the best in each other and are so supportive of each other.
''From the start, they moved very quickly. Their relationship was always very passionate. Jennifer quickly fell very hard for Alex. And she quickly started planning for the future.''
According to the insider, Jennifer and Alex - who has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - had discussed getting married ''from early on'' in their relationship but the 'On the Floor' singer ''realised that she wanted to live more in the moment'' and ''enjoy what they have together with the kids''.
Alex's proposal came just a month after Jennifer insisted she didn't need to get married right now.
She said: ''Among our children and work and all the wonderful things that happen, we are really living our best years.
''We are grateful for this and we do not need anything else at the moment. We have to do things at our own pace.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...