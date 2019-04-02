Jennifer Lopez is being sued by a man who alleges she stole the idea for 'World of Dance' from an idea he had copyrighted almost 10 years ago.
Jennifer Lopez is being sued by a man who alleges she stole the idea for 'World of Dance'.
Alvin Gray-El has filed a lawsuit against Jennifer, NBC, and choreographer Debbie Allen, as he claims the American reality competition - which began in 2017 and is executive produced by Jennifer, who is also on the judging panel - is based off of an idea he came up with 10 years ago.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Gray-El alleges he came up with an idea for a show called 'Let's Start the Dance' back in 2009, and claims he faxed a letter to Debbie and her production company in an effort to see if she would be interested in producing the show.
He then claims he never heard back from the choreographer, but went ahead and had the show registered with the US Copyright Office in 2010.
Gray-El discovered 'World of Dance' was in the works at NBC in 2017 shortly before it aired, and alleges he tried to get in contact to notify them of the copyright infringement, but says he never heard back.
Debbie has no involvement in the NBC show, but Gray-El believes she must have given the information to Jennifer, who then created 'World of Dance'.
He is seeking $5 million in actual damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages.
'World of Dance' sees dance performers including solo acts and larger groups, representing any style of dance, competing for a grand prize of $1 million. Their performances are judged by Jennifer alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.
The series was created in partnership with preeminent global dance brand, World of Dance, which produces dance competitions and dance lifestyle events in more than 25 countries, spanning the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...