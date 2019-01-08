Despite her success and wealth, Jennifer Lopez still feels she's ''just a girl from the Bronx''.
Jennifer Lopez is still ''just a girl from the Bronx''.
The 49-year-old singer-and-actress may have an estimated net worth of $380 million but she still feels attached to her humble beginnings and will never let go of her roots.
She said: ''It's like if you're from Italy. Just because you don't live in Italy any more, you're still Italian.
''It's the same thing for me, being from the Bronx. Even though I've travelled the world and I live in Los Angeles now, I'm still just a girl from the Bronx.''
The 'Shades of Blue' star - who has twins Emme and Max, 10, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - may have years of success behind her but it's only in recent times she's developed her confidence and feels secure in her talent.
She told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''I feel like I have only just got comfortable and am finally confident in who I am and what I do.
''I really wish I would have found this confidence in my early thirties, but it took me a long time to get there.
''I'm still a work in progress, by the way. But I do now feel that this is not a mistake, it's not a fluke - this is what I do and I'm good at it.''
Jennifer has been dating retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, 43, for almost two years and though they are smitten with one another, she doesn't think their relationship would have worked out if they had met at another time in their lives.
She said: ''He has said it was too crazy and I didn't know him back then, so I am going to take his word for it.
''And I needed to bounce around a little bit and figure myself out.
''I wasn't ready for the healthiest things because I needed to figure out how to be healthy first - have self worth, value, deal with my insecurities.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...