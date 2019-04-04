Jennifer Lopez has revealed that before she played Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic 'Selena' she slept in the late Tejano singer's bed to inhabit to get close to her.
Jennifer Lopez slept in Selena Quintanilla's bed when preparing for her role in 'Selena'.
The 49-year-old star played the late Tejano singer in the 1997 biopic and in order to ''do her justice'' she tried her best to ''soak up everything'' about her life by speaking to her family, spending time in her home and even sharing the late Mexican-American entertainer's bed.
Speaking on Apple Music's Beats 1 show, she said: ''It was a beautiful time in my life and it taught me so much about life, I was young, I was 26 when I played Selena, I didn't realise, at the time, the responsibility that I had, all I wanted to do was do her memory and that moment justice.
''I soaked up everything, I watched every interview that I could, I slept in her bed at home. I talked to the whole family. I spent time with them. It can be melancholy and beautiful at the same time. It was a beautiful time in my life and it taught me so much about life, life is fragile.''
The 'Second Act' star went on to compare her role as the iconic singer to her latest role as a stripper named Ramona in the upcoming drama 'Hustlers'.
J.Lo said: ''You have to really dig into the reality of what it really is, you can't just surface it ... What it's about is playing the role as authentically as I can; it's just like when I was playing Selena. I was so in it when I was playing Selena back then; I feel the same way about playing [Ramona]. I'm going to play this persona, and do it in the best way that I know how. I'm going to learn everything about that life and that mentality that I can to play it as authentically as I can.''
Lopez is starring in 'Hustlers' alongside Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Cardi B - who is making her acting debut in the movie, which is an adaptation of the New York magazine article 'Hustlers at Scores'.
