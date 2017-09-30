Jennifer Lopez thinks she ''sings better'' in Spanish.

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker feels more comfortable singing in English but had a great time recording her new Latin album 'Por Primera Vez' because the language is more ''romantic and passionate''.

She said: ''Obviously I'm more comfortable in English and that's no secret to anybody, but I really love singing in Spanish.

''There's just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that's such a core part of who I am. I feel like I sing better in Spanish.''

And Jennifer relished the ''challenge'' of pushing herself to try new things on the record.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''We're all interpreting songs as we go through life, right?

''The song 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' was difficult - I'm attracted towards things that seem impossible. I'm more complex now.

''I love hit songs but I also want to be at another level where I feel, again, that I'm growing and challenging myself.

''It really comes down to, 'Do I respond to what the song is saying? Is it what I want to say?' And then I say, 'This is hard'. But then I go, 'OK, let me try it.' ''

The 48-year-old singer worked with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony - the father of her nine-year-old twins Max and Emme - on the album, and his different way of recording helped her get something different out of the songs.

She explained: ''He records everything in ballad form first, just with the piano.

''We approached it like he approaches his albums, even though we weren't making a salsa album.

''He feels you should be able to play great songs simply on a piano, just like that. And so we started from there with everything.

''We didn't know what sound to go for and how we were going to produce the album as far as making these up-tempo songs because he takes all these ballads and makes them into salsa songs, and now he takes these ballad songs and finds the songs for me.''