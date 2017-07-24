Jennifer Lopez has shared a number of pictures from her joint birthday bash with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The 48-year-old singer and the baseball icon were joined by their friends and family for the birthday bash in Miami, Florida, over the weekend to celebrate Jennifer's special day on Monday (24.07.17), and Alex turning 42 on Thursday (27.07.17).

And now, the 'Shades of Blue' actress has taken to her Instagram account to share an array of images from the bash, to which she wore a revealing sheer-mini dress that featured phoenix-bird details.

One of the images of the pair together was captioned: ''Celebrating our lives... Happy birthday #birthdaymoment #birthdaygirl#birthdayboy #birthdaybash#birthdayweek (sic)''

Another sweet snap depicted Jennifer whispering into Alex's ear, who was laughing at her ''inside jokes''.

The photo was captioned: ''In a crowded room but it's just the two of you... #birthdaylaughs#insidejokesallday #team #US (sic)''

More images showed Jennifer stood next to the pair's impressive six tier cake, and enjoying a meal with her beau and their friends.

Previously, it was reported that Jennifer and Alex couldn't keep their eyes off each other during the bash, and it was also revealed the celebrity duo playfully sang 'Sweet Caroline' as part of the celebrations.

Jennifer and Alex have been dating since February this year - and an insider recently claimed the duo are ''incredibly happy'' together.

Their relationship is reportedly going from strength to strength because Jennifer is able to ''start talking sports'' with any of Alex's high profile pals.

The source explained: ''They are incredibly happy. Jennifer is on another level for Alex when compared to his past girlfriends. She's amazing.

''She comes to this dinner and there are 20 people there, a lot of sports celebs and big guys in the business, and she can sit right down with them and start talking sports. She loves baseball.''