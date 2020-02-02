Jennifer Lopez has sent Shakira an empowering ''girl power'' message ahead of their co-headling sets at tonight's (02.02.20) Super Bowl halftime LIV show.

The pair will become the first Latin headliners of the sporting showpiece when they take to the stage at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Jennifer tweeted: ''So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!

''Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV (sic)''

Katy Perry - who headlined the halftime show in 2015 - has also sent her support to the 'On The Floor' hitmaker and the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer.

She wrote on her own page: ''YOU GOT THIS @JLo & @shakira #PepsiHalftime.''

Lady GaGa had also wished them luck and said she didn't want to see any lip-syncing going on during the Super Bowl - which also sees Demi Lovato sing the US national anthem, 'Star-Spangled Banner'.

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker performed the anthem before the NFL championship final between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in 2016, and in 2017, she also headlined the halftime show.

Shakira previously promised to celebrate ''life and diversity'' with her halftime set.

Both artists will honour the late Lakers star Kobe Bryant, as well as embracing a range of cultures and celebrations.

She said: ''Life is so fragile. And that's why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday.

''And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage.''

The chart-topping pop singer believes that she and Jennifer are ''redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background''.

She explained: ''It doesn't really matter where you're from, how old you are or where you come from, what matters is the message and what you have to say. We have a lot to say.''