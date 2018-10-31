American star Jennifer Lopez has claimed social media has eased the pressure on her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.
Jennifer Lopez thinks dating Alex Rodriguez has been much easier than her relationship with Ben Affleck.
The 49-year-old star thinks her current romance has been far easier to navigate than her much-discussed relationship with the 'Justice League' star, which ended in January 2004 when the high-profile duo cancelled their marriage plans.
Speaking about the interest surrounding her love life, Jennifer shared: ''It was actually worse then. It was just crazy. Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit.''
The 'World of Dance' star explained that social media has helped celebrities to bridge the gap between themselves and their fans.
Jennifer claimed it's enabled herself and Alex, 43 - who has kids Natasha, 13, and Ella,10, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - to give their followers an insight into their real-life selves.
She told InStyle magazine: ''Now people get to see that this guy they thought was this hard-nosed athlete is, like, a goofy dad who loves his kids and celebrates his girlfriend.''
Jennifer also thinks her current relationship is less dramatic than some of her other romances.
The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker - who was previously married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa - feels as though she's developed a more mature attitude over the years.
Reflecting on her relationship with the retired baseball star, Jennifer - who also previously dated P. Diddy - said: ''When we met, we'd both already done a lot of work on ourselves.
''Everybody has flaws, and the people I want in my life are the people who recognise that and are willing to work on those flaws. It's super-important: someone who's willing to look at themselves and say, 'OK, I'm not great here' or 'I could do better there.'''
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...