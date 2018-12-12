According to Jennifer Lopez, her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez has a ''loving spirit''.
The 49-year-old star has gushed about the baseball legend during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and Jennifer even struggled to hold back tears as she spoke in glowing terms about Alex.
She shared: ''He's come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He's so supportive, he's so loving.
''He's one of these people, he's like, 'Shine, be the best.' Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down and he's so not like that. And it's just so refreshing. It's just such a beautiful thing.''
The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker explained that in spite of his celebrity status, Alex is still a caring, selfless boyfriend.
As she struggled to contain her emotions, Jennifer said: ''He's just a very generous, loving spirit, soul.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer recently acknowledged that her fans want her to have a ''fairy tale'' wedding with Alex.
The singer and actress - who went public with her romance with Alex in 2017 - understands why her fans are so invested in her love life, admitting they just want ''a happy ending'' for her.
She said: ''Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do. But it's not a movie, even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows.''
The loved-up the couple aren't engaged yet, and Jennifer insisted they're still taking their romance ''day-by-day'' at this stage.
Speaking about their relationship, Jennifer - who has been married three times previously, to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa - explained: ''We're happy. We're taking it day-by-day. And it's great.''
