Jennifer Lopez thinks Alex Rodriguez does ''pretty well'' when it comes to fashion.

The chart-topping singer has been dating the baseball legend since early last year, and she's admitted to being impressed by his sense of style.

Asked how she tries to influence what Alex wears, Jennifer told E! News: ''I suggest. You know if I see something I think was not the most flattering I let him know, but he does pretty well.''

Last year, Jennifer recalled her first date with Alex at the Hotel Bel Air.

She shared: ''He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!

''I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I'm not. I just listen. So he's talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn't normally talk about on a first date.''

In fact, Jennifer admitted that she and the sports icon were unclear as to whether they were on an official date or not.

But she thought that Alex's nervousness on the night was ''really cute''.

She explained: ''I don't know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, 'No, I don't drink,' and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.''