Jennifer Lopez stopped her concert to sing 'Happy Birthday' to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The baseball star turned 44 on Saturday (27.07.19), and to ring in his special day, Jennifer momentarily paused her concert in Miami, Florida, on Friday (26.07.19) to bring him out on stage to surprise him, along with her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, his daughters Natasha and Ella, and her backup dancers.

Jennifer presented Alex with a four-tier Yankees themed birthday cake, and had the crowd yell ''Happy birthday, A-Rod'', before leaning in to share a sweet kiss with her beau.

She then led the audience in singing 'Happy Birthday' to Alex.

After the show, the two celebrated his special day at a party with friends.

The special birthday treat comes just days after the 'On The Floor' hitmaker turned 50, and celebrated by dancing the night away with Alex in the Star Island neighbourhood of Miami Beach.

Posting on Instagram after the event, Alex said: ''I am so sore from one night of dancing, I don't know how Jennifer does it! Who else hates getting old?!''

He then went on to say he's tried icing his body, having a massage and sitting in the sauna but he's still struggling to get out of bed and function normally.

He explained: ''Jennifer's done 28 shows in about 58 days, she has two more here domestically in Miami. For her birthday, it was a big one, it was 50, I danced for about an hour and seven minutes ... I couldn't get out of my bed tonight.

''I've iced, done cryo [cold therapy], got stretched, got a massage, steamed, sauna. I've been drinking coffee all day. I'm a mess. She went out there [onstage] and destroyed it in Miami [Thursday night]. Killed it. Like if she slept 10 hours. Am I the only one that can't recover anymore? Does it suck to get old or what?''