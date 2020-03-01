Jennifer Lopez was ''sad'' over her Academy Awards snub, because she had read so many articles that believed she would be nominated for her work in 'Hustlers'.
The 50-year-old actress and singer produced and starred in 'Hustlers' last year, and whilst she was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, she was snubbed at this year's Oscars.
And now, Jennifer has admitted being overlooked for a nomination was ''a little bit of a letdown'', especially after she read so many articles that named her as a strong contender before the nominees were announced.
She confessed: ''I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles, I got so many good notices - more than ever in my career - and there was a lot of 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar, it's going to happen, if it doesn't you're crazy.'
''I'm reading all the articles going, 'Oh my god, could this happen?' And then it didn't and I was like 'Ouch,' it was a little bit of a letdown. Also I felt like my whole team - most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years - and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit.''
But the star didn't let the snub keep her down, because she knew she had already accomplished so much just two months in to 2020, including co-headlining the Super Bowl half-time show with Shakira.
Speaking to Oprah Winfrey as part of the media mogul's 2020 Vision tour on Saturday (29.02.20), she said: ''I had to re-examine like 'Why do you do this, what are you so sad about right now? You just had the most amazing year of your life - you just had the biggest opening of a movie in your career, you just walked the runway in Milan and had a fashion moment [in her iconic Versace dress], you're doing the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks, what is it?'
''And you want people's validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realised, 'No you don't need that, you do this because you love it.' I don't need this award right here to tell me that I am enough.''
