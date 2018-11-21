Jennifer Lopez's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalised.

The sidewalk tribute - which was presented to the singer-and-actress back in June 2013 - was defaced with black spray paint on Tuesday (20.11.18) and local police were contacted with a vandalism report and are now investigating the incident, TMZ reports with no motivation currently apparent.

J-Lo's golden star is the latest to be vandalised on the Walk of Fame as Mariah Carey had a question mark placed next to her name back in 2017.

President Donald Trump's stone has been damaged on several occasions by protesters since he was elected to the White House.

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby's star was also defaced with the words ''#serialrapist'' and a reference to the ''#MeToo'' movement following him being sentenced to jail time for sexual assault earlier this year.

Lopez, 49, became the 2,500th person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame five years ago and when she was presented with the honour she admitted it had ''inspired her to work harder''.

She said at the time: ''I love you, thank you so much for going on this journey with me. This landmark moment inspires me to work harder and dream bigger for all that is the future. I hope you feel as I do that it was all worth it, and I hope that I have touched your hearts even in a small way.''