Jennifer Lopez's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced by black spray paint graffiti.
Jennifer Lopez's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalised.
The sidewalk tribute - which was presented to the singer-and-actress back in June 2013 - was defaced with black spray paint on Tuesday (20.11.18) and local police were contacted with a vandalism report and are now investigating the incident, TMZ reports with no motivation currently apparent.
J-Lo's golden star is the latest to be vandalised on the Walk of Fame as Mariah Carey had a question mark placed next to her name back in 2017.
President Donald Trump's stone has been damaged on several occasions by protesters since he was elected to the White House.
Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby's star was also defaced with the words ''#serialrapist'' and a reference to the ''#MeToo'' movement following him being sentenced to jail time for sexual assault earlier this year.
Lopez, 49, became the 2,500th person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame five years ago and when she was presented with the honour she admitted it had ''inspired her to work harder''.
She said at the time: ''I love you, thank you so much for going on this journey with me. This landmark moment inspires me to work harder and dream bigger for all that is the future. I hope you feel as I do that it was all worth it, and I hope that I have touched your hearts even in a small way.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...