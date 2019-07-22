Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace green dress has been re-created into a pair of sneakers, after the Italian fashion house collaborated with Concepts to re-use the iconic print.
Jennifer Lopez's iconic green Versace dress is being recreated as a pair of sneakers.
According to WWD, the Italian luxury fashion label will be bringing back the 49-year-old star's jungle print plunge gown, which she donned at the 2000 Grammy awards, as a limited-edition sneaker, after the brand chose to collaborate with clothing label, Concepts, to remake the legendary print as a unisex shoe.
The much-anticipated shoe, which has been named Chain Reaction and will retail for $1075, will mark the 'On The Floor' hitmaker's upcoming 50th birthday alongside the Versace dresses 20th anniversary, and features the same green jungle print as the original garment, with a nude tongue to represent the gown's extremely plunging neckline.
The 'Hustlers' actress previously admitted the 2000 Grammy Awards look almost didn't happen and was created just a few days before she stepped on to the red carpet.
She said: ''Probably my biggest fashion moment ever was wearing the green Versace jungle print dress. I was nominated for a Grammy that night and I was filming 'The Wedding Planner' at the time with Matthew Mcconaughey and I was out in the middle of nowhere where we did the horseback riding scene and my stylist comes in and she's like, 'The Grammys are tomorrow.'
''I had no time to do a fitting and she brings like three of four dresses, she was like, 'There's nothing out there, you guys waited too long, I've been trying to do a fitting with you for weeks.'
''So on the day of the Grammys I'm getting ready, I'm doing hair and make-up. Usually if you come to a fitting of mine, there's, like, tons of dresses. There's always so many choices. But this day, we really had a choice between two dresses. One was kind of like a white dress, and the other was the Versace jungle-print dress.''
The Chain Reaction trainer will be available from Friday (26.07.19) in both men's and women's sizes exclusively at Concepts' Boston and New York stores and on its website.
