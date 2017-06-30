Jennifer Lopez has paid tribute to her lesbian aunt and says she is the main reason she agreed to take on executive producer duties on 'The Fosters'.
Jennifer Lopez has paid tribute to her lesbian aunt.
The 47-year-old actress and singer is an executive producer on 'The Fosters', which features a lesbian couple and their blended family and Jennifer revealed the show is so important to her because of her aunt Myrza's experience.
Sharing her story for the FostersFamilyStories on Freeform.com, Jennifer wrote: ''When I was growing up in the Bronx, I always thought my aunt Myrza was the coolest. She lived in NYC and wanted to be an actress. I loved going into the city and spending time with her and hearing about her hopes and dreams. I wanted to be just like her.
''What I didn't realise was that she was struggling with being gay. At that time, families didn't sit around a dinner table and talk about tolerance and acceptance. Life was different and it is heartbreaking for me to think about it now. The people she watched on TV didn't represent her. Movies didn't represent her. She thought she was alone.''
And Jennifer was inspired to get involved with 'The Fosters' because of her aunt Myrza.
She added: ''When the opportunity to produce 'The Fosters' first came my way, I was a bit hesitant. I knew the show would be controversial. Being in the public eye, these sorts of things go through your head. But then I thought about Myrza. This could be that show she didn't have growing up. A show that holds a mirror to society and shines a light on what love looks like. It doesn't matter your race or sexual orientation. Love is love. It turns out I was right, The Fosters is about to celebrate its 100th episode. Myzra isn't with us anymore, but I like to think she is proudly looking down on me from above....the way I always looked up to her.''
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Dua Lipa does a ''secret handshake'' before she goes on stage.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...