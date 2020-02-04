Jennifer Lopez and Shakira saw their Spotify streams spike to over 335% after Super Bowl halftime LIV show.
Jennifer Lopez saw her Spotify streams spike to over 335% after her Super Bowl halftime LIV show.
The 50-year-old pop star took to the stage during the halftime show with co-headliner Shakira and welcomed special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin to join them on Sunday night (02.02.20), and each of their Spotify streams have jumped since their epic performance.
J-Lo's music saw an 335% increase, with her hit song 'Get Right' soaring the most with a 735% jump.
Other songs she performed that night also got a boost, as 'Waiting for Tonight' went up to 685%, 'Let's Get Loud' to 570% and 'Jenny From the Block' to over 545%.
Meanwhile, Shakira saw her music soar to 230% as her track 'Empire' had a huge 2135% increase.
The 43-year-old singer's other tracks also saw a big rise following her appearance, as 'She Wolf' sparked over 905%, 'Whenever, Wherever' was up to 705% and 'Hips Don't Lie' boosted more than 430%.
Bad Bunny - who joined Shakira on stage - saw an increase of more than 24% in the hours since the halftime show while J Balvin - who joined J-Lo - saw an increase of more than 16%.
What's more, Demi Lovato - who kicked off the night's event with her rendition of the national anthem - saw an increase in her music streaming of over 31% following the telecast.
Meanwhile, Lopez sent Shakira an empowering ''girl power'' message on social media ahead of their co-headlining sets.
The pair became the first Latin headliners of the sporting showpiece when they took to the stage at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.
Jennifer tweeted: ''So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!
''Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV (sic)''
