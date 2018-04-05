Jennifer Lopez's cop drama 'Shades of Blue' will come to an end after the upcoming third series, and the actress revealed the role of Harlee Santos has made her ''a more self-assured woman''.
Jennifer Lopez's 'Shades of Blue' will come to an end after the upcoming third season.
The NBC cop drama - which stars the 48-year-old actress as detective Harlee Santos - has been confirmed to return in June, but the next series will also be its last.
In a statement, the US TV networked said the show would ''conclude after three seasons as the storyline brings Lopez's complex character to a fitting resolution''.
The 'On The Floor' singer - who has also produced the drama since it hit the small screen in 2016 - explained that the role of single mum Harlee has been ''empowering''.
She said: ''I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character -- a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother.
In a statement of her own, J-Lo also opened up on how the part has changed her, and admitted she has become ''more self-assured''.
She added: ''Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It's crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful.''
Meanwhile, she said the show itself - which also stars Ray Liotta as Lieutenant Matt Wozniak, and was created by Adi Hasak - will have a fitting end by the end of its third season.
She opened up: ''['Shades of Blue'] crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it - the hard way, the road less traveled.''
