Jennifer Lopez took a ''long time'' to believe in herself.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker admits she suffered from a lot of self-doubt at the beginning of her career and constantly worried what people thought of her.

She said: ''You know, I've really become - and I think from being in this business, I don't let the opinion of others really influence how I think about myself. And that took a long time. Because in the early party of my career, I did, and it made me feel really bad about myself.''

And the 49-year-old star kept persevering with her talents despite the criticism.

Speaking during a panel after a New York City screening of her upcoming film 'Second Act', she added: ''I'm killing it, and then everybody's like, 'She can't sing, she can't dance, she can't act, she's just some pretty face or her butt is big' or whatever they were saying about me and I started thinking, 'Yeah, that's true.' And it really hurt me for a long time ... I just couldn't allow myself to let that become who I was. I was like, 'No, I'm gonna make another record, I'm gonna make another song, I'm gonna make another movie. I'm a great actress, I'm a great singer, a great dancer, I'm great at this stuff! And I'm gonna keep going!' And I did. And that's all I did. I just kept going. And I just started working harder and harder than everybody else. I started believing in myself. I started believing in the fact that I wasn't an imposter, that I wasn't a fake.''