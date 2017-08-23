Jennifer Lopez's friends see her romance with Alex Rodriguez ''going the distance'' and they are convinced there is ''marriage potential'' there.
Jennifer Lopez's pals see her romance with Alex Rodriguez ''going the distance''.
The 'Shades of Blue' star is loved up with the basketball player and her friends are convinced there is ''marriage potential'' there.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Those in J.Lo's inner circle see her relationship with A-Rod going the distance. They definitely see marriage potential here. J.Lo loves that they have so much in common. They're both parents and they're both successful in business. Their lives, while busy, really complement each other.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer and Alex are ''incredibly happy''.
An insider shared: ''They are incredibly happy. Jennifer is on another level for Alex when compared to his past girlfriends. She's amazing. She comes to this dinner and there are 20 people there, a lot of sports celebs and big guys in the business, and she can sit right down with them and start talking sports. She loves baseball.''
And the 48-year-old actress and singer dubbed Alex a ''beautiful person''.
She gushed: ''He's a beautiful person ... I think people are gonna really ... in the next year or two really get to see who this person really is, you know? He played baseball, he was so focused for so many years, he's one of the greatest of our time, but as a person, I think, you're gonna see who he really is.
''He's a loving father. He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life, but I'm more excited for people to get to see who he really is.''
