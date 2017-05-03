Jennifer Lopez had her nails dipped in 24 carat gold dust for this year's Met Gala.

The 47-year-old singer attended the annual red carpet bash, which took place in New York on Monday (01.05.17) with her 41-year-old beau, and the star oozed glamour in her sky blue Valentino gown, which was made even more extravagant with her dazzling metallic and nude fingertips.

The brunette beauty - who is also known as J. Lo - chose to have the micronised metal on her little and ring fingers on both hands.

Speaking about the 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' hitmaker's beauty look and the finishing touches to her ensemble, celebrity manicurist, Elle, told US Weekly Online: ''She chose the placement of the pinky and ring fingers and it was just so right.''

However, the 'Shades of Blue' actress - who has nine-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - wasn't the only star at the bash to follow the trend, as Blake Lively also adorned the powder on her fingertips.

The former 'Gossip Girl' star opted for a ''clean'' and ''opulent'' aesthetic, as she chose to have the tips of her nails lightly covered in the product on every finger, which faded to the base of her nail bed to achieve a ''crazy shine'' and to co-ordinate with her golden, embellished Versace gown.

Speaking about the blonde-haired beauty - who was accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds at the event - said: ''I wanted the look to be clean, but also opulent. [It was] stronger at the tip and faded down towards the base of the nail. It creates crazy shine - it looks like an actual piece of jewellery that becomes one on your nail.''

And if golden fingertips were not enough the American star also adorned a 50-carat triple sapphire ring, as well as a 50-carat diamond ring, on her hands, and an 82 carat pair of Lorraine Schwartz Burma earrings.

The American jeweller previously shared the details of Blake's expensive accessories.

She said: ''I mean how perfect can you get ?!!! Super hot couple #blakelively and #ryanreynolds at the 2017 #metball in #versace

My girl blake rockin 130 carats #lorraineschwarz and #ofirajewelz #sapphires and 48 carat #lorraineschwartzjewelry #diamondrings wow#family #lovethem (sic).''