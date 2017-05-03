Jennifer Lopez had her nails dipped in 24 carat gold dust for this year's Met Gala, as did Blake Lively.
Jennifer Lopez had her nails dipped in 24 carat gold dust for this year's Met Gala.
The 47-year-old singer attended the annual red carpet bash, which took place in New York on Monday (01.05.17) with her 41-year-old beau, and the star oozed glamour in her sky blue Valentino gown, which was made even more extravagant with her dazzling metallic and nude fingertips.
The brunette beauty - who is also known as J. Lo - chose to have the micronised metal on her little and ring fingers on both hands.
Speaking about the 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' hitmaker's beauty look and the finishing touches to her ensemble, celebrity manicurist, Elle, told US Weekly Online: ''She chose the placement of the pinky and ring fingers and it was just so right.''
However, the 'Shades of Blue' actress - who has nine-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - wasn't the only star at the bash to follow the trend, as Blake Lively also adorned the powder on her fingertips.
The former 'Gossip Girl' star opted for a ''clean'' and ''opulent'' aesthetic, as she chose to have the tips of her nails lightly covered in the product on every finger, which faded to the base of her nail bed to achieve a ''crazy shine'' and to co-ordinate with her golden, embellished Versace gown.
Speaking about the blonde-haired beauty - who was accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds at the event - said: ''I wanted the look to be clean, but also opulent. [It was] stronger at the tip and faded down towards the base of the nail. It creates crazy shine - it looks like an actual piece of jewellery that becomes one on your nail.''
And if golden fingertips were not enough the American star also adorned a 50-carat triple sapphire ring, as well as a 50-carat diamond ring, on her hands, and an 82 carat pair of Lorraine Schwartz Burma earrings.
The American jeweller previously shared the details of Blake's expensive accessories.
She said: ''I mean how perfect can you get ?!!! Super hot couple #blakelively and #ryanreynolds at the 2017 #metball in #versace
My girl blake rockin 130 carats #lorraineschwarz and #ofirajewelz #sapphires and 48 carat #lorraineschwartzjewelry #diamondrings wow#family #lovethem (sic).''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...