Jennifer Lopez went on a journey of self-discovery after the arrival of her twins.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who has twins Max and Emme, now 10, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - says the birth of her two kids made her realise that she wasn't always as happy as she thought she was and credits them for making her laugh and smile.

She said: ''When they were born, I realised, 'Wow, I haven't laughed and smiled like this in a long time.' It made me realise that I had spent a lot of my life being happy and doing what I loved, but I had also spent some of my life being unhappy personally and not living in as much happiness and gratitude and the present as I needed to be doing.

''I realised that the only person who could guide me out of it was myself. And I had work to do and I had to make myself happy and figure myself out. That was a big turning point in my life. You get a new perspective and a gratitude and you grow into somebody who realises that your mistakes are not what define you. What defines you is what you do after your mistakes and how you learn what is meant to be learned from those moments.''

And the 49-year-old singer and actress has finally learned she has the ''power'' to make her life whatever she wants it to be.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: ''Everybody has the same feelings where you feel lost at some point in your life and think, 'What am I doing? Is there more? Should I dream bigger? Can I start now? Is it too late?' I just feel like that's why people are responding to this movie in the way that they are. Because it really does make you feel like the only person stopping you from anything in your life is you. And you really have that power to make your life whatever you want it to be.''