Jennifer Lopez accompanied her 10-year-old daughter Emme to her first book meetings to discuss her offspring getting a publishing deal for the tome she has written.
Jennifer Lopez's 10-year-old daughter is in talks for her first book deal.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker's little girl Emme - who is a twin to Max, whom she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - had three meetings on Thursday (28.06.18) to discuss a publishing deal for the tome she has penned called 'Lord Help Me!'
In a series of Instagram posts, Jennifer revealed:''It's a very special day. Emme and I are off to our very first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book.
''We're excited - we have three meetings today.
''Emme's first meeting.''
Jennifer has hashtagged a picture of Emme holding her draft of her book and captioned it: ''#lordhelpme.''
The 'Dinero' hitmaker is thankful that her ex-spouse and her current partner, retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, get on well with each another.
And the famous duo recently came together for Emme's dance recital, which saw her take to the stage alongside Alex's daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 11, for a J-Lo-themed performance.
Alex - who has his girls with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - explained: ''We just had an awesome, awesome time watching the three little girls. Maybe that's the new way of families ... I came from a broken home, and I think it's super important for your parents to stick together. Seeing the kids, how happy they get when we're all together, is priceless.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer recently said she was in no rush to progress her relationship with Alex so soon as she's made ''plenty of mistakes'' in the past.
The American star - who has also dated the likes of Ben Affleck and Cris Judd - said: ''I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and ... we're mature now.
''We're grown ups and we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now.''
