Jennifer Lopez's childhood boyfriend David Cruz has sadly passed away from heart disease at the age of 51.
The 50-year-old star dated her high-school sweetheart between 1985 and 1993, and they first started going out when the 'Second Act' actress was 15 and he was 16.
According to TMZ.com, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office told the news outlet that David - who was a year older than Jennifer - sadly died on Saturday (21.03.20) at Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan from heart disease.
His long-time partner, Isa, has remembered David as ''kind and loving'', and a ''devoted father'' to his stepson.
In a touching tribute, she told the site: ''He was kind and loving. He never held on to anything and was always very open. He was a devoted father, he helped raise his stepson who is now in the Marines.
''He loved the Yankees and Knicks. He loved going to the theatre with me. My favourite moment was family date night, because it wasn't just special for me but for the kids as well. He always made sure to end things with an 'I love you.'''
Jennifer is currently engaged to retired baseball ace, Alex Rodriguez, and has previously been married three times before to Marc Anthony - with whom she has 12-year-old twins Max and Emme - Cris Judd and Ojani Noa.
The 'On The Floor' singer's previous famous romance have been with the likes of Drake, Diddy and Casper Smart.
