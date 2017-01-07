Jennifer Lopez wants to keep her relationship with Drake ''easy, light and fun''.

The thrice-married star has been unlucky in love in the past and doesn't want to rush into getting serious with Drake, 30, who she recently started dating.

A source told HollywoodLife.com: ''She has NOT been gushing about her new romance to friends or family, and instead has been trying to play it all cool. She wants to keep things between them easy, light and fun.

''She knows Drake is a bit of a player, so to help her avoid getting whipped on him, she is trying to take things slow and not put any pressure on him. The last thing Jennifer wants is for Drake to do something to make her look foolish or feel like she has been played.''

Jennifer, 47, has eight-year-old twins Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony and was also previously married to Cris Judd and Ojani Noa.

She was also engaged to Ben Affleck but they ended their romance in 2002 and she recently split from on/off boyfriend Casper Smart.

Drake has previously been linked to Serena Williams, Rihanna and Taylor Swift and Rihanna is said to be ''very unhappy'' with the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker's new relationship.

An insider previously said: ''Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.

''They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. The age gap doesn't bother them. They have fun together and that's all that matters.

''People in Rihanna's circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.''