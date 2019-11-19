Jennifer Lopez has described Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha as her ''favourite teenager'' in honour of her 15th birthday.
Jennifer Lopez has described Alex Rodriguez's daughter as her ''favourite teenager''.
The 'Hustlers' star took to Instragram to share a birthday tribute to Natasha - her fiance's oldest child with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - and praised the student for her ''infectious light''.
She wrote: ''Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!! May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light. I love you and hope you have the best day. #Tashi.(sic)''
And Alex - who also has 11-year-old Ella with his ex-wife - shared a video montage of unforgettable family moments as he spouse of his pride in his daughter.
He wrote on his own account: ''To my beautiful, amazing daughter....I can't believe how old you are now and how much you've grown. I am so proud of the girl you've become and continue to be each day.
''I am so lucky to have you as my daughter and so honored to be your dad. Happy Birthday, Tashi!!! I love you so much!!!!(sic)''
Jennifer - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-spouse Marc Anthony - later commented on the retired baseball player's post: ''Sooooo sweet!!! Sooooo proud of our babies that are so not babies anymore.''
The 'On the Floor' hitmaker recently admitted her kids want to add to their ''beautiful blended family'' with another child and they are thrilled to have ''extra bonus sisters'' in the form of Alex's kids.
She said: ''I think they would love to have a brother or sister.
''They love having Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters.
''We really form a beautiful blended family and I think they would all be thrilled.''
Asked recently if children with Alex was on the cards, Jennifer replied: ''Yeah!''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...