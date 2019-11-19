Jennifer Lopez has described Alex Rodriguez's daughter as her ''favourite teenager''.

The 'Hustlers' star took to Instragram to share a birthday tribute to Natasha - her fiance's oldest child with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - and praised the student for her ''infectious light''.

She wrote: ''Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!! May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light. I love you and hope you have the best day. #Tashi.(sic)''

And Alex - who also has 11-year-old Ella with his ex-wife - shared a video montage of unforgettable family moments as he spouse of his pride in his daughter.

He wrote on his own account: ''To my beautiful, amazing daughter....I can't believe how old you are now and how much you've grown. I am so proud of the girl you've become and continue to be each day.

''I am so lucky to have you as my daughter and so honored to be your dad. Happy Birthday, Tashi!!! I love you so much!!!!(sic)''

Jennifer - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-spouse Marc Anthony - later commented on the retired baseball player's post: ''Sooooo sweet!!! Sooooo proud of our babies that are so not babies anymore.''

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker recently admitted her kids want to add to their ''beautiful blended family'' with another child and they are thrilled to have ''extra bonus sisters'' in the form of Alex's kids.

She said: ''I think they would love to have a brother or sister.

''They love having Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters.

''We really form a beautiful blended family and I think they would all be thrilled.''

Asked recently if children with Alex was on the cards, Jennifer replied: ''Yeah!''