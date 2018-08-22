Jennifer Lopez wore $2 million worth of designer diamonds to the MTV Video Music Awards.
Jennifer Lopez wore $2 million worth of diamonds to the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
The 49-year-old singer and actress - who received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and performed a medley of her hits at the ceremony on Monday (20.08.18) - was decked out from head to toe in glittering Tiffany & Co diamonds that cost over $2 million.
Jennifer's stylist Rob Zangardi told Vogue Australia: ''Her look is always a little bit couture, a little bit street - she might wear a couture gown with big hoops and tons of gold necklaces.
''Naturally, the earrings Jennifer chose for the VMA awards were the most expensive ones on the tray. She knows her jewels!''
Rob and his partner, Mariel Haenn, spent nearly two months working on Jennifer's VMAs looks, with the singer opting for custom Versace to perform 'Love Don't Cost a Thing', 'All I Have' and 'Jenny From the Block'.
Rob added: ''I was actually with Jennifer when she found out she was getting the Video Vanguard Award, and it was sort of a full-circle moment for me and Mariel, as well as for Jen.
''We met at MTV, and 20 years later, we're standing next to Jennifer before she accepts an award. It was a really epic night.''
Rob and Mariel have worked with Jennifer for eight years, handling the costumes for all of her performances since then, including her Las Vegas residency.
Rob said: ''The way we break down all of her show costumes is by sections-there's always a Latin section, a hip-hop section, and for the VMAs, it was all about her greatest hits, so we knew there would be a full variety,''
''We knew we had to make the biggest impact in the shortest amount of time, so we were adding layers, taking off layers, using tearaways. . . . And the first brand we thought of was Versace, because she's had such a long relationship with them. They know how hard she dances, and that she's going to be suspended from the ceiling and needs the mesh, the snaps, the stretch fabric so she can move.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...